Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) Short Interest Down 19.2% in March

Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,962,000 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the March 15th total of 8,616,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Vicinity Centres Stock Performance

Shares of CNRAF opened at $1.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.23. Vicinity Centres has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $1.38.

Vicinity Centres Company Profile

Vicinity Centres (Vicinity or the Group) is one of Australia's leading retail property groups with a fully integrated asset management platform, and $24 billion in retail assets under management across 60 shopping centres, making it the second largest listed manager of Australian retail property.

