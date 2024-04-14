CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD) Short Interest Up 26.7% in March

CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,469,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CannaPharmaRX Stock Performance
Shares of CPMD opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01. CannaPharmaRX has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.03.
CannaPharmaRX Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CannaPharmaRX
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for CannaPharmaRX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CannaPharmaRX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.