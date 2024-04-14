CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD) Short Interest Up 26.7% in March

CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,469,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CannaPharmaRX Stock Performance

Shares of CPMD opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01. CannaPharmaRX has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.03.

CannaPharmaRX Company Profile

CannaPharmaRX, Inc operates in the cannabis industry in Canada. It evaluates, negotiates, acquires, and develops various cannabis cultivation projects. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

