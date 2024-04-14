China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Short Interest Update

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decline of 37.4% from the March 15th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
China Resources Beer Trading Down 3.7 %
Shares of CRHKY stock opened at $8.49 on Friday. China Resources Beer has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $16.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average of $9.06.
China Resources Beer Company Profile
