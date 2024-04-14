Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Short Interest Update

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 292,000 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the March 15th total of 211,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 116.8 days.
Diageo Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of DGEAF stock opened at $34.63 on Friday. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of $33.83 and a fifty-two week high of $47.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.35.
About Diageo
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Diageo
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.