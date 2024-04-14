Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Short Interest Update

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 292,000 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the March 15th total of 211,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 116.8 days.

Diageo Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of DGEAF stock opened at $34.63 on Friday. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of $33.83 and a fifty-two week high of $47.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.35.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

