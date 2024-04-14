Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.71

Greatland Gold plc (LON:GGP – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.71 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.08). Greatland Gold shares last traded at GBX 6.20 ($0.08), with a volume of 10,480,381 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 12 ($0.15) target price on shares of Greatland Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of £315.58 million, a PE ratio of -938.00 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.97, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Greatland Gold plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in Australia. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and nickel deposits. The company's flagship project is the 30% owned Havieron deposit, covering an area of 38 square kilometers located in the Paterson province of Western Australia.

