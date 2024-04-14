iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF (TSE:XMV) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $40.78

Shares of iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF (TSE:XMV – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$40.78 and traded as low as C$40.65. iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF shares last traded at C$40.71, with a volume of 3,115 shares changing hands.

iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$40.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$39.03.

iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.284 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%.

