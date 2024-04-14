Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.98

Shares of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.98 and traded as low as $6.97. Pulse Biosciences shares last traded at $7.22, with a volume of 133,963 shares trading hands.

Pulse Biosciences Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.99.

Get Pulse Biosciences alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLSE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 310.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 921,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,627,000 after acquiring an additional 696,871 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 820,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 39,645 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 657,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,054,000 after purchasing an additional 316,519 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 116.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 308,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 166,023 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Pulse Biosciences by 318.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 216,534 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.