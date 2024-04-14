Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $46.15

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.15 and traded as low as $45.00. Ingevity shares last traded at $45.32, with a volume of 115,132 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ingevity from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.75.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NGVT

Ingevity Trading Down 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.15 and its 200 day moving average is $43.65.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $371.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.74 million. Ingevity had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 20.75%. Ingevity’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingevity

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGVT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ingevity by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,682,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,485 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,743,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,760,000 after purchasing an additional 153,530 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,148,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,446,000 after purchasing an additional 80,856 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,854,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,572,000 after purchasing an additional 677,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,258,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,628,000 after purchasing an additional 47,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.