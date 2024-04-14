Pure Energy Minerals (CVE:PE) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.40

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (CVE:PE – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.40 and traded as low as C$0.37. Pure Energy Minerals shares last traded at C$0.37, with a volume of 26,625 shares changing hands.

Pure Energy Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 8.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 0.74.

Pure Energy Minerals (CVE:PE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Pure Energy Minerals had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 114.72%. The business had revenue of C$0.14 million for the quarter.

Pure Energy Minerals Company Profile

Pure Energy Minerals Limited acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pure Energy Minerals Limited in October 2012.

