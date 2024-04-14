Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $58.12

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$58.12 and traded as low as C$54.95. Calian Group shares last traded at C$55.22, with a volume of 4,408 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CGY. Desjardins boosted their price target on Calian Group from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Calian Group from C$65.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Cormark upped their price target on Calian Group from C$66.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. CIBC upped their target price on Calian Group from C$67.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Calian Group in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$76.17.

Calian Group Trading Down 1.4 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$58.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$55.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$654.36 million, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C($0.61). The business had revenue of C$179.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$167.90 million. Calian Group had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 2.87%. On average, analysts predict that Calian Group Ltd. will post 4.4894309 EPS for the current year.

Calian Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

About Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.

