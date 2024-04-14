Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 34,049 Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 92.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,049 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 226.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 119.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter.

FDVV opened at $44.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.77. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $36.94 and a 52 week high of $45.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01.

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

