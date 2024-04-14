Baystate Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,000 Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 68.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 80.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Stock Performance

Shares of Getty Realty stock opened at $26.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.95 and a 200 day moving average of $27.85. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $35.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $45.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.19 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 32.37% and a return on equity of 6.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is presently 156.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on GTY. StockNews.com downgraded Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

About Getty Realty

