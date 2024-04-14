Baystate Wealth Management LLC Invests $32,000 in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 9,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 25.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRN opened at $135.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $220.16 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.29 and its 200 day moving average is $117.30. Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.63 and a fifty-two week high of $142.46.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0727 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%.

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

