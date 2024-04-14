Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Shares Purchased by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 141.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 20,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. American Trust grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 43.5% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 90,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after buying an additional 27,423 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 806,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,424,000 after buying an additional 10,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the period.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VWOB opened at $62.66 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $57.18 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.68.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

