McColl’s Retail Group (LON:MCLS) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.25

Shares of McColl’s Retail Group plc (LON:MCLS – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.25 ($0.00). McColl’s Retail Group shares last traded at GBX 0.25 ($0.00), with a volume of 800,000 shares.

McColl’s Retail Group Trading Down 85.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of £700,775.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,034.59.

McColl’s Retail Group Company Profile

McColl's Retail Group plc operates as a neighbourhood retailer in the United Kingdom. The company operates convenience and newsagent stores that offer food and groceries, fruits and vegetables, ready meals, prepared food-to-go, tobacco, general merchandise, news and magazines, and services, as well as provides post office and ATM services.

