AlphaQ Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 101.2% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 216.3% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 27,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 18,532 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 101,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 40,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVRE opened at $40.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.96. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $43.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.48.

About Avantis Real Estate ETF

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

