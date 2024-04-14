Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.44.

OMC has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $43,936.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,303,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,083,214,000 after acquiring an additional 337,392 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,076,000 after buying an additional 362,985 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,745,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,437,000 after buying an additional 374,874 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,712,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $448,353,000 after buying an additional 72,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,727,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,726,000 after buying an additional 664,800 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $90.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. Omnicom Group has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 40.46%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

