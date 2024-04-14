Brokerages Set Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Price Target at $58.44

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.44.

A number of research firms recently commented on BSY. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

In other news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 88,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total value of $4,400,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,164,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,283,576.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,089,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,629,000 after purchasing an additional 28,634 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 70.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,013,000 after buying an additional 65,780 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,762,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,604,000 after buying an additional 556,363 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 223.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,045,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,432,000 after purchasing an additional 722,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,694,000. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BSY opened at $48.17 on Friday. Bentley Systems has a 52-week low of $40.89 and a 52-week high of $55.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 48.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.71 and a 200-day moving average of $50.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The business had revenue of $310.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Bentley Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

