Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.63.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TME shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TME opened at $11.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tencent Music Entertainment Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TME. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 595.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter worth $39,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

