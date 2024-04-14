Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.25.

VKTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $32.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

In related news, CEO Brian Lian sold 269,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $7,230,152.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,707,779.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Viking Therapeutics news, CEO Brian Lian sold 269,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $7,230,152.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,707,779.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $701,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 359,079 shares of company stock valued at $9,461,153. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VKTX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 75.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $63,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VKTX opened at $68.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.51. Viking Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $99.41.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. Analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

