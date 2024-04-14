Analysts Set Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) PT at $14.70

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Hayward from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Hayward from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Hayward from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

In other Hayward news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 61,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $930,035.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,799 shares in the company, valued at $7,915,176.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hayward by 56.8% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Hayward by 44.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hayward by 22.9% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hayward by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Hayward by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter.

Hayward stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. Hayward has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $16.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47 and a beta of 1.22.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Hayward had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hayward will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

