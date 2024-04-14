Brokerages Set Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Price Target at $28.00

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $0.71 on Friday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $3.08. The stock has a market cap of $84.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.82.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 249,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

