Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Receives C$153.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$153.29.

L has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$133.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$149.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$150.00 to C$149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on L

Loblaw Companies Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of L stock opened at C$146.59 on Friday. Loblaw Companies has a fifty-two week low of C$110.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$154.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$145.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$130.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.92 by C$0.08. Loblaw Companies had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of C$14.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.58 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Loblaw Companies will post 8.6261521 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Loblaw Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.446 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is 27.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 13,354 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$145.84, for a total transaction of C$1,947,558.04. In related news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 13,354 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$145.84, for a total transaction of C$1,947,558.04. Also, Senior Officer Robert Wayne Wiebe sold 16,583 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.00, for a total value of C$2,487,450.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,495 shares of company stock worth $10,547,163. Company insiders own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.