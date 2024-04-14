Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Given Buy Rating at TD Cowen

TD Cowen reissued their buy rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a $550.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DPZ. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $466.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $467.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the company from $330.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $455.76.

Shares of DPZ opened at $495.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $454.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $410.78. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $285.84 and a 12 month high of $508.44.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.43 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 15.78 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 41.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

