Barclays Lowers Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Price Target to $20.00

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Enlight Renewable Energy stock opened at $15.92 on Wednesday. Enlight Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $20.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.84.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Enlight Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.36 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Enlight Renewable Energy will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Enlight Renewable Energy in the first quarter worth $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 1,250.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the third quarter valued at about $165,000. 38.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

