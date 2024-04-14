Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Pharvaris in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Pharvaris Trading Down 1.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pharvaris

Shares of PHVS opened at $21.90 on Thursday. Pharvaris has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.01 and its 200-day moving average is $23.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHVS. venBio Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pharvaris by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. venBio Partners LLC now owns 4,264,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,567,000 after buying an additional 1,986,097 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Pharvaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,638,000. Commodore Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Pharvaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,440,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Pharvaris by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,656,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,577,000 after buying an additional 425,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pharvaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,488,000.

Pharvaris Company Profile

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

