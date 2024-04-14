HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HSTM. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.00.

HealthStream Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $24.76 on Thursday. HealthStream has a 12 month low of $20.47 and a 12 month high of $29.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.71. The company has a market cap of $750.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.52, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.36.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. HealthStream had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $70.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HealthStream will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

HealthStream Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from HealthStream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.00%.

Insider Transactions at HealthStream

In other news, SVP Trisha L. Coady sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $184,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,013.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael Sousa sold 15,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $408,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,806.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Trisha L. Coady sold 7,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $184,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,693 shares in the company, valued at $387,013.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthStream

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HealthStream by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in HealthStream by 568.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in HealthStream in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in HealthStream in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in HealthStream in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

Featured Articles

