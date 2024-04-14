Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Upgraded to Buy by Jonestrading

Jonestrading upgraded shares of Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $2.00 price target on the stock.

Monopar Therapeutics Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:MNPR opened at $0.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $0.51. Monopar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $1.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monopar Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Monopar Therapeutics stock. Windsor Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 89,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Windsor Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Monopar Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

