IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Laidlaw initiated coverage on shares of IN8bio in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a buy rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

INAB stock opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.16. IN8bio has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $3.95.

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IN8bio will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of IN8bio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INAB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in IN8bio by 70.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in IN8bio by 53.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 58,833 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in IN8bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in IN8bio by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in IN8bio by 226.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 30,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

IN8bio Company Profile

IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidates include INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and INB-400, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat newly diagnosed GBM.

