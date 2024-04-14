Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $155.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NBIX. Barclays boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $139.25.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $134.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.35. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $89.04 and a 1-year high of $148.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.64, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.25.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.31. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.69, for a total value of $380,847.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 502,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,652,829.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $725,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,965.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.69, for a total value of $380,847.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,188 shares in the company, valued at $70,652,829.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,176 shares of company stock valued at $24,562,081 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

