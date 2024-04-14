Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Now Covered by Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MTTR. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Matterport in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Matterport in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Matterport from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matterport presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.40.

Shares of MTTR opened at $1.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.73. Matterport has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $3.78.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $39.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.11 million. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 36.35% and a negative net margin of 126.20%. On average, research analysts predict that Matterport will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Matterport news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,404,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,173.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,404,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,175,173.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 72,096 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $145,633.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,375,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,818,530.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 437,909 shares of company stock valued at $884,072 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matterport by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,886,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,254,000 after buying an additional 503,338 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Matterport by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,239,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,806 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Matterport by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,014,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,947,000 after purchasing an additional 829,437 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Matterport by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,672,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Matterport by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,100,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,077,000 after purchasing an additional 623,701 shares during the last quarter. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

