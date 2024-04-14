Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ (LXRX) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of LXRX stock opened at $1.97 on Thursday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a current ratio of 5.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.69.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.68 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 14,573.20% and a negative return on equity of 138.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals
About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.
