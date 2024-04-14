Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ (LXRX) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of LXRX stock opened at $1.97 on Thursday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a current ratio of 5.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.69.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.68 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 14,573.20% and a negative return on equity of 138.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 24,435,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,256,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,318 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,760,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,171 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $1,194,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $1,155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.