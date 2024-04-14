Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives $590.15 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $596.97.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $566.00 to $638.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Shares of NFLX opened at $622.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $601.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $506.22. Netflix has a 12 month low of $315.62 and a 12 month high of $639.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total transaction of $25,591,006.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,003,651.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total transaction of $25,591,006.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,003,651.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total transaction of $7,425,589.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,118,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 268,335 shares of company stock valued at $151,619,811 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Netflix by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in Netflix by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

