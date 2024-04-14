First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised First Horizon from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of First Horizon from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of First Horizon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Horizon has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on First Horizon

First Horizon Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:FHN opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. First Horizon has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $18.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average of $13.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.94.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.20 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Horizon will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Horizon

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHN. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon

(Get Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.