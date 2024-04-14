Piper Sandler Cuts Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Price Target to $64.00

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NXT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Nextracker from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Nextracker from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Nextracker from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Nextracker in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Nextracker in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.41.

Shares of Nextracker stock opened at $47.20 on Thursday. Nextracker has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $62.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.94.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.51. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $710.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.53 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nextracker will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $111,554.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $618,248.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 8,355 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $440,057.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,114 shares of the company's stock, valued at $585,374.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NXT. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Nextracker by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 7.1% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 3.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

