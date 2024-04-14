Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Given New $260.00 Price Target at Barclays

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DHR. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $267.43.

NYSE DHR opened at $239.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $177.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $259.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.02.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Danaher will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.90%.

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,898,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,898,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at $9,601,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,957 shares of company stock worth $8,265,802 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Shorepath Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 2.7% in the first quarter. Shorepath Capital Management LLC now owns 26,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. DLK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 4.4% in the first quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 21,465 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 8.3% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Triad Investment Management lifted its stake in Danaher by 5.1% in the first quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 2,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

