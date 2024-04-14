Barclays Increases Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target to $60.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a positive rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.37.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $50.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.53. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $43.77 and a 12-month high of $65.58. The firm has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 34.40%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Las Vegas Sands

In other Las Vegas Sands news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $5,206,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,996,020.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.9% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,842 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,361 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Get Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.