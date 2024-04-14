Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Stock Down 9.4 %

NASDAQ:LPCN opened at $5.81 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average is $3.41. Lipocine has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $7.15.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Lipocine will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lipocine

About Lipocine

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lipocine by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,467,420 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lipocine by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 22,788 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lipocine during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lipocine by 474.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 66,906 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lipocine by 524.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 74,428 shares during the period. 9.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

