Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Lipocine Stock Down 9.4 %
NASDAQ:LPCN opened at $5.81 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average is $3.41. Lipocine has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $7.15.
Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Lipocine will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lipocine
About Lipocine
Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.
See Also
