StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Noble Financial lowered shares of Haynes International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Haynes International in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.
Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $147.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.94 million. Haynes International had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 6.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Haynes International will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.99%.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Haynes International during the third quarter valued at $1,698,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 484.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 10.1% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 102,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 9,435 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 14,066.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 9,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 15.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.
