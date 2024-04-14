CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

CNHI has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $12.70 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.20.

CNH Industrial Price Performance

Shares of CNHI opened at $12.63 on Thursday. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.73. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNH Industrial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter worth $3,429,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in CNH Industrial by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 210,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 60,398 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CNH Industrial by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,276,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,450,000 after purchasing an additional 14,348,475 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 343,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 131,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,928,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

