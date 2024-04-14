Barclays Boosts Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Price Target to $40.00

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on INSM. Wells Fargo & Company restated an overweight rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Insmed from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Insmed in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Insmed from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.64.

Insmed Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of Insmed stock opened at $27.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.02. Insmed has a 1-year low of $16.46 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.92.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Insmed will post -4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,551,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 68,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 68,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 30,597 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

