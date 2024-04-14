SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Raised to Neutral at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $4.90 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SoundHound AI has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.88.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOUN opened at $4.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.08. SoundHound AI has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 2.75.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 188.57% and a negative return on equity of 1,955.68%. The business had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. SoundHound AI’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 107,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $399,329.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,218,712 shares in the company, valued at $4,509,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other SoundHound AI news, VP Majid Emami sold 17,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $142,633.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 467,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,912,908.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 107,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $399,329.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,218,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,509,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 410,714 shares of company stock worth $2,598,723 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SoundHound AI by 1,238.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

