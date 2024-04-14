Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) Price Target Raised to $540.00

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $480.00 to $540.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Linde from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $503.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Linde from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $482.00 to $510.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $456.79.

Shares of LIN opened at $447.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93. Linde has a 12-month low of $350.60 and a 12-month high of $477.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $450.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $416.03.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Linde will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.13%.

In related news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total value of $2,466,417.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,248 shares of company stock worth $35,811,988 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $1,600,000. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,480,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in Linde by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 10,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,679,000. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,752,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

