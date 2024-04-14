Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $42.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

SMPL has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $42.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.17.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMPL

Simply Good Foods Price Performance

Insider Activity at Simply Good Foods

NASDAQ SMPL opened at $31.90 on Thursday. Simply Good Foods has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.80.

In other Simply Good Foods news, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $98,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,767.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 235.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Simply Good Foods

(Get Free Report)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.