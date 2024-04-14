Barclays Increases Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target to $58.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CTVA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Corteva from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Corteva from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.05.

Get Corteva alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CTVA

Corteva Stock Down 4.8 %

Corteva stock opened at $53.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.71, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.19. Corteva has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $63.37.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corteva

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,346,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,161,709,000 after buying an additional 1,941,323 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Corteva by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,758,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,359,000 after buying an additional 8,260,808 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,726,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,490,000 after buying an additional 208,948 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Corteva by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,236,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,293,000 after buying an additional 2,141,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,815,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,133,000 after purchasing an additional 310,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.