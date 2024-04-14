Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $115.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HLNE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Hamilton Lane from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.67.

HLNE opened at $110.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 1.18. Hamilton Lane has a 1-year low of $62.86 and a 1-year high of $121.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.29.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $125.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.47 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.77%.

In related news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $5,940,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 480,015 shares in the company, valued at $51,841,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 228.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 42,898 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 28.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,665,000 after buying an additional 21,123 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the third quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the third quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

