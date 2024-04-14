Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Given New $2.00 Price Target at CIBC

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) had its price target lowered by CIBC from $2.25 to $2.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Shares of Tilray stock opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.36. Tilray has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tilray by 188.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 9.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

