Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $193.00 to $176.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $143.00 to $138.00 and set a reduce rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $189.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $198.81.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $171.05 on Wednesday. Tesla has a 52-week low of $152.37 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.83 and a 200-day moving average of $214.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,806,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $57,102,287,000 after buying an additional 3,866,361 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Tesla by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,683,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $20,680,162,000 after acquiring an additional 685,454 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,844,757,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tesla by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,546,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,397 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,040,734 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,266,572,000 after acquiring an additional 269,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

