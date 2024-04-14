Benchmark Raises CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $40.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) had its price target increased by Benchmark from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CSX. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CSX in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a hold rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut CSX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.28.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $35.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.91. CSX has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CSX will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 120,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in CSX by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX raised its stake in shares of CSX by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 115,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

