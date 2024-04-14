Canadian National Railway’s (CNI) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their hold rating on shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CNI. Barclays upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America raised Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $147.52.

NYSE CNI opened at $128.45 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $134.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.76 and a 200-day moving average of $121.08. The firm has a market cap of $82.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,395,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,813,534,000 after purchasing an additional 387,975 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,868,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,761,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,938 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,189,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,412,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,726 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,067,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,421,649,000 after purchasing an additional 625,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,651,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,471,733,000 after purchasing an additional 314,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

